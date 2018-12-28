SSC exam date sheet for constable, SI, stenographer released at ssc.nic.in, here’s the direct link

SC Constable GD, SI Exam Date Sheet: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam date sheet for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination and Delhi Police sub-inspecter, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the exam schedule of SSC online. In a notification released by SSC read,“Important Notice-Examinations to be conducted by the Commission from 13.01.2019 to 16.03.2019.”

SSC will conduct the examination in Computer-based-test (CBT) mode, the guide to download the exam schedule is given below.

SSC Exam Date Sheet 2019: Here’s how to download online

Visit ssc.nic.in.

Under the latest news section, click SSC Exam Date Sheet 2019.

A PDF file mentioning the exam date schedule will appear on the computer screen.

Here’s the direct link for SSC exam.

SSC had earlier released the date sheet for SSC Junior Hindi translator, stenographer and selection posts on December 14. Click here to check the datesheet for SSC JHT, stenographer exam.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 12:06 IST