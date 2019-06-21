SSC GD Constable Result 2019 announced at ssc.nic.in, check it here if website is not opening

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared.

Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PSTin a ratio of 1:10. Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates securing less than 33% marks and Unreserved (UR) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates securing less than 35% marks have not been considered eligible for shortlisting to the PET/ PST.

Category-wise (1-SC, 2-ST, 3-ESM, 6-OBC and 9-UR) break-up of the candidates provisionally shortlisted along with the marks and date of birth of the last shortlisted candidates has also been released.

Any discrepancy regarding the result may be reported to the SSC by July 31, 2019 along with a copy of printout of the online application form. Call letters of shortlisted candidates will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Marks of the candidates will be placed on ssc website www.ssc.nic.inshortly.

The exam is being held for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

