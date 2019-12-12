e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019 declared at ssc.nic.in, check names of candidates shortlisted for Paper 2

SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday announced Junior Engineer (JE) Paper I examination 2018 results.

education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:55 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday announced Junior Engineer (JE) Paper I examination 2018 results.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday announced Junior Engineer (JE) Paper I examination 2018 results.(ssc.nic.in)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday announced Junior Engineer (JE) Paper I examination 2018 results. The SSC JE examination was held from September 23 to September 27, 2019 at various Centres across the country.

A total of 3,77,133 candidate appeared in the SSC JE examination. The candidates who have cleared SSC JE paper 1 exam have qualified for the descriptive paper (Paper II) of JE Exam, which will be held on December 29.

 

  

How to check the SSC JE paper 1 result 2019:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website at ssc.nic.in 2) Click on link for result in the top Nav bar. 3) Click on link for ‘JE in the top NAV bar 4) Result and write-up will appear on screen 5) Click on the pdf page 5) Take a printout and save the result on your computer.

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded shortly on the SSC website.

