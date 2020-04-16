SSC meets on schedule of JE, stenographer, CHSL and other exams, check details

education

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:38 IST

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification regarding the schedule of the examinations to be conducted by the commission. The examination schedule is being reviewed by the commission in view of the prevailing lockdown imposed due to coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

According to the notice, the commission will review the dates for all the upcoming examinations, where candidates are required to travel from one place to another.

“A decision on fresh dates for the remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2018 will be taken after May 3, 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown. The rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and its Regional / Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. Annual Calendar of Examinations notified by the Commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, all the officers and staff members of the SSC have decided to contribute one day’s salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund)