SSC MTS 2019 result for paper 2 will not be declared on April 30 as scheduled

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:40 IST

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday postponed the declaration of results for the SSC MTS Paper 2 examinations. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

As per the notification, SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result, which was scheduled to be declared on April 30, 2020, would not be declared due to the lockdown. Fresh dates for the declaration of the results will be intimated in due course.

Candidates are advised to visit the SSC’s official website for regular updates on the declaration of SSC MTS Paper-2 result.