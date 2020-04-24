e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC MTS 2019 result for paper 2 will not be declared on April 30 as scheduled

SSC MTS 2019 result for paper 2 will not be declared on April 30 as scheduled

As per the notification, SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result, which was scheduled to be declared on April 30, 2020, would not be declared due to the lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:40 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fresh dates for the declaration of the results will be intimated in due course.
Fresh dates for the declaration of the results will be intimated in due course.(HT file)
         

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday postponed the declaration of results for the SSC MTS Paper 2 examinations. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

As per the notification, SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result, which was scheduled to be declared on April 30, 2020, would not be declared due to the lockdown. Fresh dates for the declaration of the results will be intimated in due course.

Candidates are advised to visit the SSC’s official website for regular updates on the declaration of SSC MTS Paper-2 result.

tags
top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: To kill coronavirus, Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectants
Live: To kill coronavirus, Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectants
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News