SSC MTS Paper 1 marks 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to login and check scores

SSC MTS Paper 1 marks 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of candidates who had appeared for multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 examination.

education Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:50 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC MTS Paper 1 marks 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of candidates who had appeared for multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 examination.(ssc.nic.in)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of candidates who had appeared for multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 examination. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC MTS Paper 1 examination can check their marks online at, ssc.nic.in.

To check marks, candidates should login to the SSC website by using registration number and SSC registration password and click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. Marks can be checked on the commission’s website until 6pm on December 19.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination from August 2 to August 22, 2019. A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants had registered for the exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand had appeared.

SSC had declared the results of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 examination on November 5, 2019. Discrepancies were found in the MTS Paper 1 results and so an additional list of 9551 candidates qualified for paper II were released on November 11.

