SSC online application system: Username for logging in changed

Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday issued a notification announcing that the user name for signing-in to the ‘Online Application System’ has been changed.

The notification said that the change has been made keeping in mind better management of the ‘Online Application System’.

Accordingly, now candidates have to login-in into the ‘Online Application System’ by using their ‘Registration Number’ in place of email id as their user name.

The change has been brough into effect from March 5, 2019.

SSC on Tuesday started the online application process for combined higher secondary level (CHSL). SSC also released the official notification for the CHSL exam on Tuesday. It is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.

The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in after registering or logging in the SSC website from the login page given on the SSC homepage.

The SSC CHSL 2019 computer based test tier 1 will be held from July 1 to July 26. Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on September 29, 2019.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 17:54 IST