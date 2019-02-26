SSC SI admit card 2019 for CAPF, CISF exam released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download

SSC SI Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of sub-inspector exam on its official website of SSC Central, Eastern and southern Region. SSC will release the admit cards for other regions as well, soon.

The exam for Sub- Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub- inspectors in CISF exam 2018 paper 1 will be held from March 12 to 16, 2019

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and then select their respective regions from which they will appear for the exam.

Candidates should carry a valid photo- ID proof with their admit card to the exam centre on the day of exam.

SSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 1073 vacancies of sub- inspector . Out of these, BSF has the maximum 508 vacancies followed by the CRPF (274), the SSB (206) and the ITBP (85). Of these vacancies, 38 are for women and remaining 1,035 for men.

SSC SI Admit Card: How to download

Visit the SSC Website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab at the top

Select the region

Click on the link that reads - DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAM-2018 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/03/2019 TO 16/03/2019

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:19 IST