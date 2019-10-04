Stalin demands CBI probe into NEET impersonation scam

education

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:10 IST

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test impersonation scam to bring out the truth behind the murky episode now being investigated by the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police.

The government was a mute spectator and announced a CB-CID probe for an “eye wash,” and it will not render justice, he alleged here.

Asserting that his party remained committed to the stand that NEET should be done away with, he said news reports indicated that over 50 candidates might have secured admission through foul means like impersonation.

Stalin, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said as per reports the scam allegedly involved some officials and middlemen from not only Tamil Nadu but other states as well.

The scam also had dimensions like irregularities in “getting certificates,” and not just impersonation, he said.

“Hence, to get justice a CBI probe should be held and only that will bring out the truth,” he said.

The DMK chief also said he and his sister Selvi have brought a property at Kattur near here to set up a museum to feature the life and times of late party chief and their father M Karunanidhi.

It is proposed to open the facility on the second death anniversary of the late leader on August 7, next year, he said.

The NEET scam came to light after the Dean of Government Theni Medical College, A K Rajendran received two emails on September 11 and 13 stating that MBBS student K V Udit Surya got admitted to the college by impersonation.

An inquiry was held by college authorities, and a police complaint was lodged and the case was transferred to CB-CID on September 28 by the State government.

Allegedly, a proxy took up NEET instead of Udity Surya and based on the marks secured by the hired man, he joined the Theni College.

Recently, Surya, and his doctor father, V K Venkatesan, a casualty medical officer and ENT surgeon at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai were arrested.

Also, two more MBBS students and their fathers had been arrested and it is suspected that some others may have also secured admission through foul means.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 09:11 IST