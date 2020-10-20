e-paper
Students from Delhi government schools qualify NEET-JEE 2020 with flying colours

Addressing a press conference here Kejriwal said, "Every time there is some depressing news about COVID-19 but this time, there is some good news as 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed NEET examination, out of which 379 are girls. 67 per cent girls have passed in this examination with flying colours."

New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
         

A total of 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, out of which 379 are girls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here Kejriwal said, “Every time there is some depressing news about COVID-19 but this time, there is some good news as 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed NEET examination, out of which 379 are girls. 67 per cent girls have passed in this examination with flying colours.”

“29 out 118 students from SKV Molar Band 1 School have passed the NEET exam, in SKV C-1 Yamuna Vihar, 24 out of 137 students have cleared the exam while 23 students out of 81 in SKV Noor Nagar school. There are total 48 students who have bagged over 500 marks out of 720,” added Kejriwal.

Speaking on the result of Joint Entrance Examination, he said five students from RPVV Paschim Vihar have got admission in IIT.

“443 students of Delhi government schools have passed the JEE Mains exam and 53 of them have passed the JEE Advanced. Five students from RPVV Paschim Vihar School have got admission in IIT. I wish all the students very best,” Kejriwal said.

“All these students are inspiration for other students studying in class X and XII. I want to say that students do not have to worry about money if they want to study. Delhi government has arrangements for every student who wants to study,” he added.

The National Testing Agency had declared the NEET 2020 results on Friday while the result of JEE was declared on October 5.

