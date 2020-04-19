Students of Class 1 to 9, 11 to be promoted to next classes: Tripura Minister

education

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 13:53 IST

The Tripura government announced to give promotion to all students from Class one to nine and Class eleven to their immediate classes following unavoidable circumstances caused by lockdown.

All the students appeared for examinations conducted for Class one to nine that was over prior lockdown, are declared pass. In case of Class eleven, examinations of three subjects including Sociology, Statistics and Music could not be conducted before lockdown and these examinations would not be conducted.

“ Examinations of three subjects of Class 11 would not be conducted again. Annual performance reports of the Class 11 students of these three subjects would be done based on the marks obtained by them in half-yearly examinations,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media persons at Civil Secretariat on Saturday evening.

All the district education officers and school inspectors have asked headmasters of all the schools to upload mark sheets of these students in the App of Education Department by April 25.

He further said that they have not taken any such decision for college students.

“ The state government will not give any such decision regarding college students. We will take up the matter with the state’s Maharaja Bir Bikram ( MBB) university soon. “ he said.

There are 22 general degree colleges and seven technical institutes under the Higher Education Department.

He said that online classes for these degree and technical colleges including MBB University have been started since last week through Google Class, Upgrade Portal, Whatsapp. Even Whatsapp groups have been created separately for different subjects and semesters to interact with the students.

Classes for the school students would start from Sunday through 14 different TV channels.

In reference to answer scripts’ evaluation of Class 10 and 12 board examinations, Nath informed that the evaluation process would begin from April 24 at 13 centres in Agartala.

However, the state joint entrance examinations, scheduled to be held on April 22 and 23, have been postponed due to lockdown.