Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people
education

Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST

In a novel initiative, seventh grade school students have come up with an e-book that focuses on the journey of 19 unique individuals living in one of the most diverse metropolitan cities of India - Gurgaon.

The book "Every Face Has A Story" is the result of a project that attempted to integrate every subject within Heritage International Xperiential School's "Who is a Gurgaonean?" learning expedition.

Each story is about bravery, sacrifice, perseverance shown by these individuals - from a 'bandwala' to a cobbler and from a corporate lawyer to a tennis coach.

"Each person is as vividly different and beautiful as each unique snowflake in a blizzard that is life. It will truly be an adventure to remember, having the chance to chronicle such compelling tales," the book says.

