Home / Education / Swedish PM lofven says high schools, universities should switch to distance learning

Swedish PM lofven says high schools, universities should switch to distance learning

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
STOCKHOLM
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. (AP Photo )
         

Sweden’s high schools and universities should stop classes on campus and switch to distance learning from March 18, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday, but primary and secondary education will continue as normal for now.

“As of tomorrow, all of Sweden’s high schools, municipal adult education, colleges, vocational schools and universities will be recommended to switch to distance education,” Lofven said at a news conference.

“At a later stage we may be in a situation where we need to close schools and pre-schools, which is also being prepared.”

On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Photos: A family’s COVID-19 ordeal at a Washington nursing home
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
