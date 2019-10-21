Tamil Nadu CM receives honorary doctorate

education

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:07 IST

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami has bestowed an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Letters) by the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute here on Sunday.

After receiving the degree the chief minister said: “It’s a special opportunity to participate in a convocation programme. My responsibilities are more now after getting a doctorate.”

He said that the students must study, education and more importantly life skills makes students perfect.

“We are urging the central government to start new medical colleges in six districts in the state,” he added.

Edappadi K Palaniswami took over as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister from February 2017.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:51 IST