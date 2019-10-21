e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Tamil Nadu CM receives honorary doctorate

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami has bestowed an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Letters) by the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chennai
Edappadi K Palaniswami took over as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister from February 2017.
Edappadi K Palaniswami took over as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister from February 2017. (PTI)
         

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami has bestowed an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Letters) by the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute here on Sunday.

After receiving the degree the chief minister said: “It’s a special opportunity to participate in a convocation programme. My responsibilities are more now after getting a doctorate.”

He said that the students must study, education and more importantly life skills makes students perfect.

“We are urging the central government to start new medical colleges in six districts in the state,” he added.

Edappadi K Palaniswami took over as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister from February 2017.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:51 IST

tags
top news
BJP looks to secure a second term as Haryana, Maharashtra vote today
BJP looks to secure a second term as Haryana, Maharashtra vote today
Enrich festival of democracy, tweets PM as Haryana, Maharashtra go to polls
Enrich festival of democracy, tweets PM as Haryana, Maharashtra go to polls
DRDO starts work on ‘next-gen’ hypersonic weapon
DRDO starts work on ‘next-gen’ hypersonic weapon
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border in J-K
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border in J-K
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Kamlesh Tiwari’s suspected killers booked hotel 1.5 km from his house: Cops
Kamlesh Tiwari’s suspected killers booked hotel 1.5 km from his house: Cops
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaAssembly Election Polling 2019Haryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News