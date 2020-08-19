e-paper
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister

Tamil Nadu CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar’s birth anniversary.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:59 IST
Erode
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)
The Tamil Nadu government has not decided yet on re-opening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on it, the Minister said while taking part in a function at Chithode near here on the occasion of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G K Moopanar’s birth anniversary.

Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late leader.

Referring to the Chief Minister, he said Palaniswami was an agriculturist by birth, so he was aware of farmers’ problems.

The Minister said there was enough water in Mettur and Lower Bhavani reservoirs and that uninterrupted water supply for irrigation would be provided.

