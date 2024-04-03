TANCET 2024 scorecards today on tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET Result 2024: Anna University will release scorecards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 along with the scorecards of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) today, April 3. Candidates can download it from tancet.annauniv.edu up to May 3. TANCET 2024 scorecards releasing today

The result of these entrance tests was announced on March 28, and now, the university will issue the scorecards containing details of their marks. The TANCET and CEETA PG scorecards will be required for counselling/admission.

After announcing the results, the university gave a final opportunity to candidates to make corrections in their particulars. The window has now closed.

“It is observed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, Nativity) Hence, the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. No more corrections will be carried out after 2nd April, 2024,” reads a message displayed on the examination website.

TANCET 2024: Important points

Exam date: March 9

Result was announced on: March 28

Official website: tancet.annauniv.edu

Login details to check marks sheet/result: email address and password

TANCET, for admission to the MCA course, was held in the morning shift on March 9. A total of 9,206 candidates had registered for it. The MBA entrance exam was held in a single shift on that day and 24,814 candidates had registered for it.

The CEETA PG for postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) programmes was held for 5,281 candidates on March 10.

How to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 scorecards

Open tancet.annauniv.edu. Go to the TANCET/CEETA PG 2024 scorecard download page. On the login window, enter your email address and password. Log in to check your marks.

After releasing the scorecard, the university will issue the schedule for common counselling for admission to MBA, MCA and other PG courses through TANCET and CEETA PG. Candidates should keep checking the official website for further details.