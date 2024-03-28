 TANCET result 2024 today on tancet.annauniv.edu, CEETA PG too - Hindustan Times
TANCET result 2024 today on tancet.annauniv.edu, CEETA PG too

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2024 10:42 AM IST

TANCET Result 2024: Anna University will declare TANCET scores on tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET Result 2024: Result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 is scheduled for today, March 28. Anna University will declare TANCET scores on tancet.annauniv.edu, after which MBA and MCA aspirants can check their scores using email address and password.

TANCET result 2024 today on tancet.annauniv.edu(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
TANCET result 2024 today on tancet.annauniv.edu(Arvind Yadav/HT file)

The university will also announce the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) result on March 28.

TANCET 2024 result: Important points

Exam date: March 9

Result date: March 28

Result portal: tancet.annauniv.edu

Login details: email address and password

The university has informed that scorecards of TANCET and CEETA PG exams will be available for download between April 3 and May 3.

The TANCET MBA exam took place in the second shift on March 9, between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The MCA entrance examination was conducted in the first shift (10 am to 12 pm). As many as 9,206 candidates were registered for the MCA test, while 24, 814 had applied for the MBA exam.

The CEETA PG exam for postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses was held on March 10. A total of 5,281 candidates had applied for the test.

Anna University said that many students are approaching for minor corrections (initials in name, spelling in name, DOB, gender, community, nativity, etc.) and a final opportunity has been given to change/modify profile data by submitting proper evidence to tanceeta@gmail.com.

“Once the score card is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data,” reads a message displayed on the exam portal.

How to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 results

Open the Anna University website for entrance examinations: tancet.annauniv.edu.

Go to the TANCET/CEETA PG 2024 result page.

Enter your email address and password.

Login and check your marks.

Anna University will also hold the common counseling for MBA, MCA and other PG courses through TANCET and CEETA PG. The detailed schedule and the counselling process will be shared after results are declared. Keep checking the official website for further details.

