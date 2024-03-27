TANCET 2024 result tomorrow; official website, counselling details & more

TANCET 2024: Anna University will announce the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 tomorrow, March 28. When declared, MBA and MCA aspirants can check the entrance exam results on tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 result tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Result of the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG) will also be announced on March 28.

Previously, the university released the provisional answer keys of TANCET and CEETA PG examinations and invited objections from candidates. The final answer keys, after reviewing the candidates' feedback, were released on March 22.

As per the information displayed on the exam website, scorecards will be released on April 3 and candidates can download it till May 3.

The university has also informed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (initials in name, spelling in name, DOB, gender, community, nativity, etc.) and therefore, a final opportunity has been given to change/modify profile data by submitting proper evidance to tanceeta@gmail.com.

“Once the score card is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data,” it said.

The state-level test TANCET is held for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses. The exam was held on March 9 in two shifts. The MCA exam was held in the first shift (from 10 am to 12 pm) and the MBA exam was in the second shift (from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

The CEETA PG exam for postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses took place in a single shift on March 10.

Steps to check TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 results

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the TANCET or CEETA PG 2024 result link, as required.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check and download the result.

A total of 39,301 candidates appeared for the TANCET and CEETA PG exams this year.

Next, selected candidates will apply for online counselling, which will be hosted on the same website. The detailed schedule for TANCET and CEETA PG counselling, the list of documents, fees, etc. will be announced after results. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for further details.