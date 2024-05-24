TBSE Results 2024: Overall 87.54% pass percentage recorded in Tripura board Class 10, 79.27% pass 12th, details here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) on Friday declared results of both Class 10 and 12 that recorded 87.54% and 79. 27% pass respectively. TBSE Class 10, 12 results live updates TBSE Results 2024: 87.54% pass Tripura board Class 10, 79.27% pass 12th this year. (HT file image)

A total of 33739 Class 10 students including 17952 females and 25,350 students of Class 12 including females appeared for the board examinations this year.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 and Class 12 were 86.02% and 83.24% respectively.

" After the declaration of CBSE results on May 13, we were unhappy as the results were not up to our expectations. We thought that this result would impact TBSE results as 125 first-rank schools went to CBSE. But we are happy to announce that the pass percentage of Class 10 has hiked by one percent this year than the previous year", said TBSE board president Dr Dhananjoy Ganchoudhury after the announcement of the board results.

The Class 12 or higher secondary examinations started on March 1 and continued till March 30 while the Class 10 examinations began on March 2 and continued till March 23.

Of the total Class 12 candidates, 2976 appeared from the Science stream of whom 2937 passed, 21693 appeared from Humanities, and 16578 passed while 610 appeared from the Commerce stream of whom 510 passed the exams.

In the case of Madrassa Alim, a total of 130 candidates appeared of whom 99 qualified for the exams. In the case of Madrassa Fazil Arts, a total of 22 candidates passed while 48 out of a total of 49 candidates who appeared in Madrassa Fazil Theology passed the examinations.

The TBSE set up a total of 69 centers and 144 venues for Class 10 board exams and another 60 centers and 98 venues for Class 12 exams this year.

Nearly 25,00 teachers were involved in evaluating Class 10 and 12 board answer scripts that were done from April 24 till May 12.

A total of 39 schools recorded 100 percent passes and another 13 schools recorded 100 percent failure in Class 12 and in the case of Class 10, a total of 310 schools recorded 100 percent passes while students from a total of 16 schools failed to pass the exams.

In 2023, a total of 43,730 candidates appeared for Class 10 board exams and a total of 38,125 sat for Class 12 board exams.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 86 percent and for Class 12, it was 94.46 percent.

The pass percentage of Class 12 in 2023 was less by 11% compared to 2022.

In Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC), 85.01% pass was recorded in Class 10 while in Class 12, the pass percentage was 70.57%.

TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey stated that they would announce the schedule of submitting review forms for the students who are not satisfied with their scored numbers in any subject.

" Generally, the review forms are required to be submitted within five days of releasing marksheets. However, we shall announce the schedule after releasing the mark sheets", said Dey.

When asked about several students who wrote the Kokborok paper in Roman script, the TBSE chief said that they don't have the figure with them yet.

The students could get to know their results from www.tbse.tripura.gov.in, www.tbresults.tripura.gov.in, and others.