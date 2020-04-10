e-paper
Teachers to take classes via electronic media, social media in lockdown, says Tripura CM

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that as the students don’t attend schools in the lockdown, they would not be able to understand the National Council of Educational Research and Training ( NCERT) syllabus without guidance of the teachers.

Apr 10, 2020
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (HT file)
The Tripura government declared to start classes for the school students through electronic media and social media amidst lockdown period.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that as the students don’t attend schools in the lockdown, they would not be able to understand the National Council of Educational Research and Training ( NCERT) syllabus without guidance of the teachers.

“ There are many students who can’t afford private tutors. The NCERT syllabus is not so easy to understand on the part of the students without teachers. As there is lockdown, they could not attend schools. So, we have decided that teachers would take classes on various subjects for the students through electronic media and social media. The students could take classes by sitting at home,” said Deb in a video message that was circulated from the Chief Minister’s Office ( CMO) on Friday.

He said that the students could prepare themselves for exam by sitting at home. “ I urge parents to sit infront of TV with the children as per scheduled classes time and guide them to study,” said Deb.

