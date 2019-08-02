Teachers turn into mentors to save freshers from ragging in UP’s Moti Lal Nehru Medical College

education

To check ragging, the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) administration has appointed 20 teachers as mentors of the 200 MBBS students inducted this year.

“We have appointed 20 senior professors from different departments as mentors. The new batch has 200 students. One teacher has been deputed for 10 students. The mentors will have mobile numbers of students in their group and interact with them on a daily basis. Any complaint by a student will be taken up by his or her mentor with the college administration immediately,” informed Prof Debashish Sharma, senior faculty member.

The move comes after the college administration drew flak for its failure to check the incidents of ragging reported on the campus in the last few years .

This year, the college administration has also constituted two anti-ragging flying squads comprising 15 senior faculty members-- 10 for boys and five for girls.

According to the principal of MLNMC Dr SP Singh, an anti-ragging cell has also been constituted along with an anti-ragging helpline number (0532-2256507).

“A warden will also stay in the boys’ hostel round-the-clock. We will not allow a single case of ragging on our campus,” he added.

Previous cases

In 2016, a first year student complaint to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) after which an enquiry was received by the college administration which in turn formed a committee to probe the incident. According to Prof Debashish Sharma, one of five members of the probe team, the enquiry report was submitted to the anti-ragging cell and necessary action was initiated in the matter.

In 2018, seniors allegedly forced freshers to shave their heads while girls were made to apply hair oil and braid their hair. Complaints of a dress code being forced by seniors also came to the fore following which the college administration initiated enquiry and subsequent action. According to Prof Debashish Sharma, those involved in ragging were taken to task. “I do not remember the details of every case. All I can say is that as of now no enquiry regarding a reported case of ragging is pending in college,” he added.

