Home / Education / Telangana DOST Admissions 2020: Phase-1 registration postponed, check dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana DOST Admissions 2020: Phase-1 registration postponed, check dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana govt had earlier announced that the registration and admission process will be held through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Telangana DOST Admissions 2020.
Telangana DOST Admissions 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The online application process for undergraduate courses in the universities of Telangana has been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.

“DOST - 2020 Phase-I registrations and web options are postponed for 15 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the official notice.

Telangana govt had earlier announced that the registration and admission process will be held through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the phase 1 registration was scheduled to be held from July 1 to 14, and web options were to be provided from July 6 to 15.

As per the official website, the updated schedule will be announced later on the official website.

DOST offers a single-window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the undergraduate courses in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

