Telangana Intermediate results announced; girls outperform boys

The much-awaited results of the first year and second year Intermediate examinations (Class 11 and 12) of the Telangana state were released on Thursday, with girls outperforming boys in both the years.

The results were released at a press conference held at Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education by Secretary, Education B Janardhan Reddy. BIE secretary A Ashok and other officials were present.

For the first time, as in the case of Andhra Pradesh State Intermediate Board, the results were declared on grading system, instead of marks. So, no ranks were given for both the first and second year examinations.

In the first year, out of 4,09,133 students who appeared for the examination in regular format, 2,47,407 students passed with a pass percentage of 60.5 per cent. Among them, 1,28,913 students (52.1 per cent) got A grade (75 per cent and more marks); 70,054 students (28.3 per cent) got the B grade (60-75 per cent): 33,449 students (13.5 per cent) got the C grade (30-60 per cent) and 14,991 students (6 per cent) were given the D grade (35-50 per cent).

While 2,09,982 girls appeared for the exam, 1,38,704 students accounting for 66 pass percentage. Among the boys, out of 1,99,151 students who appeared for the first year exam, as many as 1,08,703 passed with a pass percentage of 55.

In all, the results of 151 students was withheld due to malpractices in the first year examination.

In the second year, as many as 3,82,534 students appeared on regular basis and of them, 2,47,755 (64.8 per cent) passed the examination.

Among them, 1,49,574 students (60.4 per cent) got the A grade, 65,388 students (26.4 per cent) got the B grade, 25,013 (10.1 per cent) got the C grade and 7780 students (3.1 per cent) got the D grade.

In all, 1,98,430 girls appeared for the second year intermediate examination and of them, 1,40,549 (70.8 per cent) passed the exam. Similarly, 1,84,104 boys appeared for the exam and among the, 1,07,206 students (58.2 per cent) passed. The results of 383 students were withheld due to malpractices.

Apart from the regular students, as many as 68,960 students appeared as private candidates for the Intermediate examination. Of them, 16,924 students accounting for 24.5 per cent, passed the examination.

The education secretary also released the results for the first year and second Intermediate (vocational courses) simultaneously.

Interestingly, the pass percentage of the Intermediate students this year has come down compared to previous years. In 2017, 57.37 per cent of students passed the first year examination and 67 per cent in the second year. In 2018, the pass percentage was 62.73 in first year and 67.06 year in second year.

In the first year Medchal district has topped with 76%, while Ranga Reddy was second at 71% and Medak district came last with 29%. In the second year, too, Medchal topped the results with 76%, followed by Komuram Bheem Asifabad district with 75% and Medak remained at the bottom with 34%.

Reddy said the advanced supplementary exams will be tentatively held from May 14 and the time table will be released tomorrow. The last date for payment of examination fee for the advanced supplementary is April 25.

