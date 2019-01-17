This boy is scripting his future with his feet!

A 12-year-old boy, Aadarsh Kumar, is setting a unique example of how grit and a positive attitude can make a difference in one’s life. The young boy lost the use of both hands due to meningitis when he was just 4. His parents lost all hope of a formal education for him, as he could not hold a pencil / pen properly.

But defying the norm, Aadarsh learnt to write using his feet and toes.

“Against all odds, he practised the art of writing with his toes. Today, he takes down all notes in the classroom -- although differently. It is heartening to see that he is managing all classroom work on his own,” said his teachers Sandip Kumar Misra and Sarika Gupta who spent many hours with the boy to help him overcome his disability.

His parents Anita, a homemaker, and Jaganath, a daily wager, are relieved that their eldest son is doing well at school. “We were very tensed and concerned about his future. But he proved us all wrong and is making a mark for himself. He is loved by his friends, teachers and neighbours because of how he is fighting the odds,” said Anita.

Start of transformative journey

Aadarsh managed to pass Class 5 from a government primary school, as the syllabus was not as extensive. However, when he took admission in Class 6 at the Upper Primary School Kushmaura in Mohanlalganj, writing notes became a big hurdle. His parents said that with their limited resources, they could not afford to put him in a school for children with special needs.

“So, he took the responsibility of scripting his future with his feet,” said Anita with pride.

Aadarsh also has a lot of interest in electronic items. “He can operate a smartphone with his feet. He is like any other student in the class -- independent,” said Sandip.

The young boy is delighted with all the encouragement coming his way. “I am glad that all my and my teachers’ efforts have paid off. Self-belief and my family’s support helped me immensely,” he said.

Teachers also love him for his simplicity. “He is a humble and disciplined -- always smiling and taking part in school activities. Never once has he sought any relaxation on ground of his disability,” said Sandip.

They said that Aadarsh was not given any special treatment at school, which enabled him to develop confidence. “His determination inspires all of us,” said Sandip.

