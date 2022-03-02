TN Board Exams 2022 dates: Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 exams time table announced

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Chennai on Wednesday announced the schedule for Tamil Nadu board exams, practical e and results for classes 10 to 12.

For Class 12, practical exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 2, board exams from May 5 up to May 28. Results will be announced on June 23.

For Class 11, practical exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 2, board exams from May 9 up to May 31. Results will be announced on July 7.

For Class 10, practical exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 2, board exams from May 6 up to May 30. Results will be announced on June 17.

Practical exams for class 9 will be from May 2 up to May 4. For classes 6 to 9 (for all government, aided and matric schools under Tamil Nadu State Common Board), the annual exam dates are May 5 to May 13 and results will be announced on May 30.

For classes 1 to 5, the last working day will be on May 13.

The academic year 2022-2023 will begin from June 13 except for standard 11 for whom classes will start from June 24.

Poyyamozhi urged teachers not to ask students to attend their private tuitions as many may not be able to afford it and asked teachers to give their 100% in classrooms. “I also want to tell students to not have any sort of exam fever and be anxious now that dates are announced,” Poyyamozhi said.

