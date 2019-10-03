e-paper
TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019: Here’s how to download at forests.tn.gov.in

TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUCRC) has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu forest watcher 2019 examination.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:24 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUCRC) has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu forest watcher 2019 examination.
Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUCRC) has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu forest watcher 2019 examination.(HT file)
         

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUCRC) has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu forest watcher 2019 examination. Candidates can download their admit card from official website of TNFUCRC at forests.tn.gov.in.

The online exam to recruit 564 Forest Watchers is scheduled on October 4, 5 and 6 2019. About 2.05 lakh candidates had applied for the exam.

On October 4 and 5, 2019, the online examination will be conducted in two batches whereas on October 6, 2019, the examination will be conducted in three batches.

Hindustantimes

Steps to download TNFUCRC Forest Watchers exam admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of TNFUCRC

Click on the link for recruitment on the top of the page

Click on the link for recruitment and notification

Click on this link to download Admit Card for the post of Forest Watcher

Key in your registration number and password to login

Download and take a printout of the admit card

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:31 IST

