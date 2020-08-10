e-paper
TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th result to be declared soon, here’s list of websites to check scores

TN SSLC Result 2020:Tamil Nadu class 10th Result is expected to be declared today at 9.30 am. Here is the list of websites to check your scores after it is declared.

education Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:41 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN SSLC Result 2020: List of websites
TN SSLC Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Class 10th result is expected to be declared today, on August 10 at 9.30 am, according to media reports.

Indian Express in its reports said “Around 9.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 exams will get their result on Monday, August 10. The result will be announced at 9:30 am”.

However, HT does not have any confirmation regarding the same.

List of websites to check TN SSLC scores after it is declared:

tnresults.nic.in,

dge.tn.gov.in, or

dge.tn.nic.in

Last week, the education minister of Tamil Nadu, K Sangottiyan tweeted that all steps are being taken to provide the examination results of the 10th class students as soon as possible.

Earlier, on July 31, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared class 11th results. Over 7 lakh students had appeared in the exam out of which 96.04% have passed. Class 12th or HSLC result was declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% of students had passed the HSLC exam.

TN SSLC Results 2020: How to check scores

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

3. Key in your registration number, roll number

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for further reference.

