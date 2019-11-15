TNFUSRC forest watcher result 2019 declared, here’s revised schedule for next stage in selection

education

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:49 IST

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released result of the online exam to recruit Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The examination for the post of Forest Watcher was conducted from October 4 to October 6, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the test have been provisionally shortlisted for certificate verification / physical verification/endurance test.

The candidates have been shortlisted after normalisation of raw score and as per extant communal reservation and allied rules. Here is the provisional list of eligible shortlisted candidates (in order of merit):

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for certificate verification / physical standards verification / endurance test for the post of forest watcher (465 posts)

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for certificate verification / physical standards verification / endurance test for the post of forest watcher (99 posts earmarked for Scheduled Tribe Youths from 18 specified districts)

TNFUSRC has on Friday released the modified schedule for the Post Examination activities for the post of Forest Watcher.

The revised schedule is given below: