TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 hall tickets released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for TNPSC Group 2 Mains Examination on January 29, 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The hall tickets can also be downloaded from tnpscexams.in. TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 hall tickets are out at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here,

To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth in the OTR module.

Notably, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2025 in two sessions. In the morning session, the General Knowledge, General Aptitude, and Language (General Tamil or General English) exam will be held, and in the afternoon session, the Tamil Language Aptitude Test will be conducted.

On February 23, 2025, the General Knowledge Paper II (Descriptive) will be held.

TNPSC Mains 2025 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the OTR platform. Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit. Access your TNPSC Mains 2025 admit card. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.