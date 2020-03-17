TNUSRB Sub- Inspector Result 2019 declared, final answer key out. Check merit list here

education

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:35 IST

Tamil Nadu Uniformed service recruitment board (TNUSRB) has declared the sub- inspector result 2019 on its official website at tnusrbonline.org. Candidates who had appeared for the examination on January 12 on various centres can check their result online.

TNUSRB has released the merit list enrolment number wise as well as roster wise for both, open and departmental recruitments.. Moreover, the final answer key for TNUSRB SI written exam has also been released. Candidates can download the same from the official website. Direct links for both, the merit list and answer key have been provided here.

Candidates who have cleared the TNUSRB SI written exam will have to appear for PET/PMT (physical tests). This will be followed by a Viva- Voce.

TNUSRB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 969 vacancies Sub-Inspector of Police, out of which, 660 vacancies are of Sub-Inspector of Police (TK), 276 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (AR), and 33 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP).

