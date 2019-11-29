e-paper
Tribal entrepreneur sets up her own pizza centre in Hyderabad under CMSTEI scheme

education Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:10 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
Cheesiano Pizza in Hyderabad.
Cheesiano Pizza in Hyderabad. (ANI )
         

A tribal entrepreneur has realised her dream of setting up a pizza centre named ‘Cheesiano Pizza’ in Hyderabad under the first batch of Chief Minister’s ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CMSTEI) scheme.

The eatery is set up by Kurasam Gautami, who graduated under the first batch of CMSTEI scheme in Hyderabad.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated ‘Cheesiano Pizza’ centre at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad.

“Every year, 100 tribals are turned into entrepreneurs with the support of state government. I am here to support and encourage our tribal children and discover their talent,” Rao said.

Under CMSTEI, the Indian School of Business welcomed 100 youngsters from some of the most backward tribes like Andh, Chenchu, Pardhan, Koya, Thoti and Yerukula and from different districts of Telangana.

