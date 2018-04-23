Tripura board 10th, 12th results 2018: Expected dates and how to check

Tripura board results: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the results of Class 10 board examinations, also known as madhyamik, and that of all the streams of Class 12 or higher secondary by June 10, a senior official said on Monday.

“The evaluation of the board exam answer sheets would start from April 24. We are expected to release the results of Class 12 science stream before May 31 and rest of the streams by June 10,” the board’s president Mihir Kanti Deb said.

Deb added that the Class 10 results will also be announced by June 10.

The Class 10 exams were written by 47,596 candidates from March 6 to April 10 in 51 centres across the state. This year, 25,512 students registered for the Class 12 exams that started from March 8 and ended on April 13.

The pass percentage of Class 10 was 67.38 last year. And, 77.3% students cleared the Class 12 exams with 83.77% in science stream and 76.21% and 73.27% humanities and commerce respectively in 2017.

The board had to reschedule the dates for three Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with electoral process for the assembly polls. The English exam, to be conducted on March 5, was rescheduled to March 8.

Similarly, the language papers of Bengali, Hindi and Mizo of Class 10 were also conducted on a later date as the swearing-in ceremony of the new government was announced in the middle of the exams.

The Class 10 board exams passed off peacefully except for the confusion about the use of calculators.

According to the admit card of Class 10, scientific calculators were not allowed inside exam centres but an instruction in the mathematics question paper prohibiting the use of any kind of calculator.

“The guideline was perhaps overlooked during setting the question paper. We have decided to put a ban on calculators in exam halls like CBSE. After results declaration, we will sit for a discussion on it,” board president Deb said.

