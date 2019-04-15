TS Inter Results 2019 to be declared on April 18, TSBIE official confirms

The much-awaited results of Intermediate first and second year examinations (Class 11 and 12) in Telangana will be announced on April 18.

According to an official release from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary A Ashok, the process of evaluation and tabulation of marks has reached the final stages and it has been decided to declare the results on April 18.

“The results will be announced at Vidya Bhavan, the office of TSBIE at Nampally in Hyderabad,” the official release said, without mentioning any specific timing for the declaration of results.

The results can be viewed in the official websites of Telangana — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The board conducted the 1st year Intermediate examinations from February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations from February 28 to March 18. In all, over nine lakh students appeared for the Intermediate first year and second year examinations. Nearly 4.7 lakh students were registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the Intermediate second year examinations.

In 2018, the Telangana Intermediate results for both first and second year were released on April 14.

Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.

In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

Last year, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls did better than boys in the intermediate examinations. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35 and that for the second year was 67.25.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 15:01 IST