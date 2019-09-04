Two from Sangam city among teachers selected for awards

education

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:50 IST

Two teachers of Prayagraj have been selected for State Teacher’s Award-2018 by the UP government. The list of teachers selected for the award was released on Tuesday.

The two teachers are principal in-charge of Government Abhinav Intermediate College, Dandupur, Chaka, Ram Dhiraj Shukla and principal of Mary Wanamaker Girls Intermediate College, Mission Road, Shubha Washington.

A 1988 gold medallist in MSc (chemistry) from Allahabad University, Shukla started teaching in 1996.

After serving the government senior secondary school, Beri and Government Intermediate College, Prayagraj he was promoted to the post of a lecturer in 2009. He served as a research assistant in UP Board between 2009 and 2013.

In 2013 RD Shukla, hailing from Bhalai Ka Purva village of Mustafabad area in Pratapgarh, was awarded for his outstanding work by the then CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Shubha Washington started as an English lecturer in 1988. On July 1, 2013, she was appointed principal in-charge and then in June 2016 made the principal of her school. During her 25 years of teaching, she has served as an evaluator UP board examination and is district guide commissioner for five years from September 25, 2018 and a member of the centre allotment committee of UP Board.

She was awarded for meritorious work in the field of education by the district crime prevention committee besides she was conferred ‘Shikshak Shri Award’ also at Lucknow in June 2017.

