UK 10th, 12th result 2019 declared, where and how to check Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Thursday declared the state board examination results for Class 10 and Class 12. Uttarakhand board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

A total of 2,74,817 students appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,950 appeared for Class 10 examinations and 1,24,867 appeared for class 12 examinations.

Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the website of ubse.uk.gov.in at around 11am.

UK board 10th and 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the tab reading as Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 or UK 12th Result 2019 as required

You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 10th or 12th Result 2019

Enter the required details

Click on Submit

Your UBSE Result 2019 will be displayed

Download and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites too. Students can also check their Uttarakhand Board Results via SMS.

This year the evaluation process was delayed by 20 days as teachers were away on poll duty. Around 6,000 teachers were deployed across 30 evaluation centres. Examinations were conducted across 1,317 centres in the state, out of which 237 were identified as sensitive and 27 as highly-sensitive.

Some students said that the board exams this year were comparatively easier than last year. In 2018, the pass percentage was 74.57% for class 12 and 78.90% for class 10.

Bhavneshwari Bisht, a Class 12 student of a government school in Dehradun, who had Humanities stream and recently appeared for the board exam said, “Exams were easier this year compared to the question paper of last year. We were expecting tough questions but none of the questions were out of syllabus. Only the one mark questions for Political Science exam were a bit tricky.”

The secretary of the board had also inspected around 70 examination centres after which she said that students were overall happy with the question papers this year, especially with mathematics.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent in Dehradun.)

First Published: May 30, 2019 10:39 IST