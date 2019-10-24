UGC NET December 2019 application correction window closes soon, here are the details

education

The last date to make corrections in the online application form of UGC NET December 2019 is Friday, October 25, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can make changes in their application form, if any, on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing agency will conduct the UGC NET December 2019 from December 2 to December 6, 2019. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to make the corrections, as thereafter, no corrections in the application form will not be entertained.

The official notification states, “The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction from 18.10.2019 to 25.10.2019 (11:50 pm).”

How to make corrections in the application form:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Application Form correction’ tab

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Application form will appear on the display screen

5.Make changes in the application form, if any

6.Download the corrected application form and take its print out for future use.

