UGC releases list of schemes for which funding will continue till Sept 30 due to coronavirus

education

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:48 IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of schemes for which the funding will be continued till September 30, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

As per the notification, the schemes which have been considered to continue includes various fellowships and scholarships such as UGC research awards for faculty, fellowships for post-doctoral researchers, fellowships for doctoral students, scholarships for post-graduate students, Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority’ students, national fellowship for students with disabilities, national fellowship for SC candidates, national fellowship for other backward classes, among others.

Meanwhile in an attempt to curb plagiarism, the UGC has directed university vice-chancellors that re-publishing or re-cycling one’s own academic work will amount to “self-plagiarism.”