Home / Education / UP Board Class 10 Results 2020: How to check UPMSP high school results online

UP Board Class 10 Results 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the UP Board exams will be able to check their results online at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:18 IST
Hinsudtan Times, New Delhi
UP Board Class 10 Results 2020.
UP Board Class 10 Results 2020.(HT file )
         

UP Board Class 10 Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP on Saturday declared the class 10 results on its official website.

Around 3.02 million appeared in the UP Board class 10 examination this year.

UP Board Class 10 examination was held from February 18 to March 3 while the class intermediate examination was conducted from February 18 to March 6.

Students can also check their results on our Hindustan Times Result portal.

Here’s direct link to check UP Board results.

Here is how to check the UP board 10th results on the official website:

Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in . Click on the link for UP Board high school (Class X) Examination - 2020 Results. Key in your roll number and school code (as given in the admit card). Submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out.

UP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th result 2020

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

Last year, the overall pass percentage for high school was 80.07%, and for intermediate exams was 70.06%.

In 2019, 58,06,922 students had registered to appear in Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations including 31,95,603 in High School and 26,11,319 in Intermediate exams.

