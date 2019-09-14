e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

UP Board exams 2020: Last date for submission of school infra details extended

UP Board exams 2020: As per the board guidelines, school principals need to upload the details of the available infrastructure on the board website by September 20.

education Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
UP Board exam 2020 update
UP Board exam 2020 update(Hindustan Times)
         

The last date for submission of details about infrastructure of schools seeking to be made examination centres for the 2020 high school and intermediate examinations on UP Board website has been extended to September 20, 2019.

The previous deadline was September 6, 2019.

As per the board guidelines, school principals need to upload the details of the available infrastructure on the board website by September 20.

“The district inspector of schools (DIOS) then will have to conduct a physical verification of the details provided by the schools and upload the same on board website by October 15, 2019,” reads a letter by special secretary, UP government Uday Bhanu Tripathi dated September 13, 2019.

The DIOS can update the details by October 31, 2019.

Further, the letter mentioned that for conducting free and fair examinations, all centres must have CCTV cameras along with voice recorders.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 11:06 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
Education News
don't miss