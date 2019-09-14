UP Board exams 2020: Last date for submission of school infra details extended

education

The last date for submission of details about infrastructure of schools seeking to be made examination centres for the 2020 high school and intermediate examinations on UP Board website has been extended to September 20, 2019.

The previous deadline was September 6, 2019.

As per the board guidelines, school principals need to upload the details of the available infrastructure on the board website by September 20.

“The district inspector of schools (DIOS) then will have to conduct a physical verification of the details provided by the schools and upload the same on board website by October 15, 2019,” reads a letter by special secretary, UP government Uday Bhanu Tripathi dated September 13, 2019.

The DIOS can update the details by October 31, 2019.

Further, the letter mentioned that for conducting free and fair examinations, all centres must have CCTV cameras along with voice recorders.

