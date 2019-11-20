e-paper
UP Board intermediate practical exam schedule released

The Intermediate practical examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board will be held in two phases, according to the timetable of the practical examination released by board secretary Neena Srivastava on Tuesday.

education Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:20 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
In the first phase from December 15 to 29, practical examinations will be held in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareily, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti divisions.

In the second phase from December 30 to January 13, the practical examinations will be carried out in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur.

The regional offices will give other information regarding the practical examinations including the deployment of examiners. The internal and external examiners will evaluate and give the marks to the students. The principals of colleges will keep an eye on practical examinations through CCTV cameras and will also keep the recordings. The internal evaluation of sports and physical education practical will be held at school level and its marks will be uploaded on the official UP Board website.

