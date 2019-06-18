UP Board plans to lift its game, bring it on a par with other boards

The UP Board is all set to undergo a major revamp in a bid to raise educational standards on a par with other educational boards of the country. In an interview conducted over the phone from Lucknow, Board director Vinay Kumar Pandey spelled out to Kenneth John the changes to be implemented on a priority in schools affiliated to the Board. In the pipeline are, installation of biometric attendance mechanisms in all its schools for ensuring punctuality of teachers, monitoring teaching in schools through CCTV, filling up of existing vacancies of teachers, besides ensuring improvement of school infrastructure. Edited excerpts follow:

Q. The UP Board schools are facing acute shortage of teachers. In government-aided secondary schools 6,172 posts of assistant teachers and 953 posts of lecturers are lying vacant. What steps is the Board taking in this regard?

Ans. It is true that schools affiliated to the Board are presently reeling under acute shortage of teachers as recruitment could not be done over the years for various reasons. We discussed the issue with senior officials of the department and we are chalking out a strategy to fill up the posts through Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) also.

Q. Teachers not attending to duties in Board-affiliated schools is a well known fact. They allegedly mark attendance for several days at one stretch. How does the Board plan to tackle this?

Ans. The Board is planning to ensure installation of biometric attendance mechanisms in all schools affiliated to the Board which would address the problem. Besides, regular surprise checks will be conducted by the district inspector of schools and principals will also be held accountable if teachers failed to attend to duties.

Q. Will the CCTV surveillance which successfully checked copying in Board exams be extended to routine classes for ensuring holding of regular classes in schools?

Ans. Yes. We have plans to get CCTVs installed in all schools affiliated to the Board. We successfully conducted examinations under CCTV surveillance and now plan to extend the same hi-tech solution to improve teaching in UP Board schools. The state government is committed to improving the educational standard of the Board and holding copying-free exams is a proof of it.

Q. UP Board-affiliated schools running in one room or under thatched roofs with no playground and other facilities is a common scene in rural areas. Is the Board working to improve the situation in this regard?

Ans. We have instructed the DIOS of all districts in the state to prepare a list of such schools which lack the prescribed infrastructure after which the management of schools will be served a notice to upgrade it, failing which, their affiliation will be cancelled.

Q. The building in which the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj is situated is in a pathetic state. Will the state government improve its condition?

Ans. The Board is considering a plan to revamp its headquarters and the facilities provided to its staff as well as visitors. Soon a concrete plan will be submitted to the state government for approval.

Q. Will the UP Board, like other educational Boards, participate in government programmes like Swach Bharat Abhiyaan?

Ans. In the recently held meeting, all DIOS have been instructed to ensure organising of programmes in schools affiliated to the Board in their respective districts to create awareness amongst students about cleanliness, plantation of saplings, using toilets, etc.

