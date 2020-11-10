e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP NEET merit list 2020 for round 1 counselling released at upneet.gov.in, here’s direct link

UP NEET merit list 2020 for round 1 counselling released at upneet.gov.in, here’s direct link

UP NEET merit list 2020: Candidates who registered for the first round of UP NEET counselling 2020 can check the merit list online at upneet.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP NEET merit list 2020.
UP NEET merit list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UP NEET merit list 2020: The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET merit list for round 1 counselling on its official website.

Candidates who registered for the first round of UP NEET counselling 2020 can check the merit list online at upneet.gov.in.

A total of 16,166 candidates have been shortlisted in the UP NEET merit list 2020 released for the first phase of MBBS and BDS counselling.

The registration for the UP NEET counselling 2020 began on November 5, 2020.

Direct link to check UP NEET merit list 2020.

How to check UP NEET merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “State Merit List (First Phase)’

The UP NEET merit list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your name

Download the UP NEET merit list 2020 and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In