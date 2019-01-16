UP police constable exam on Jan 27, 28; admit card expected in a few days at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) will conduct the recruitment exam for the posts of Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

According to a notification issued on December 28, the exam to fill 49,568 posts will be conducted on January 27 and 28. The notification further asks the candidates to keep visiting the official website of UPPRB regularly to know the latest updates.

The admit card for the exam is expected to be released ahead of the exam on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. However, HT does not have any official information regarding the release date for admit card.

The written exam will have of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be of 300 marks. Candidates who clear the written exam will undergo certificate verification and physical efficiency test (PET).

