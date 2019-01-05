UP students should respond to roll calls with Jai Hind, Jai Bharat instead of present sir: ABVP

Taking a cue from Gujarat schools where recently student were asked to answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has raised demand that similar practice be introduced in all Uttar Pradesh government run primary and upper primary schools for fostering patriotism.

“Instead of present sir or yes sir during attendance, we want students in UP schools to say Jai Hind, Jai Bharat as it teaches patriotism to students from an early age,” reads a letter given by ABVP Avadh region state president Rakesh Dwivedi and secretary of the same region Rahul Valmiki in a representation to deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on January 2.

On being contacted, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who is presently in Gujarat said, “It is a good decision by the Gujarat government to ask students to say ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’ during attendance. ABVP has given me a representation recommending to start similar practice in government run primary and upper primary schools in UP. It would not be a bad idea to do so.”

“But we are not introducing Gujarat school concept of Jai Bharat, Jai Hind in our schools as of now. Presently we are focusing on improving the quality of education in primary and upper primary schools in the state,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have flayed the ABVP for mooting such proposal before the state government. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “Patriotism cannot be forced on students. It is something which students should take pride in. Moreover, this demand has nothing to do with improving the quality of education in schools. In the interest of schools’ autonomy, this must be left on them to decide what is good for the students,” he said.

UP Congress spokesperson Amshu Awasthi said, “To cover up their failures during 5 years of rule, it is a tactics by the BJP and its ally like RSS and ABVP to divert people’s attention from real issues by focusing on nationalism and patriotism.”

The objective of the new practice in Gujarat school is to “foster patriotism among students right from childhood,” said a notification issued by the Directorate of Primary Education and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

As a result, students of Gujarat schools now answer roll calls with ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Jai Bharat’ instead of the earlier practice of ‘yes sir’ and ‘present sir’. This came into effect from January 1 to inculcate patriotic feeling among students.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 10:12 IST