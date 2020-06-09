UP teacher’s documents used in 9 schools, payment of Rs 12.24 lakh made in six districts

education

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:06 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that a probe into a school teacher, who is alleged to have worked simultaneously in 25 schools and earned over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, found that her documents were used in nine schools and a payment of Rs 12.24 lakh was made in six districts. “From the probe is has come to light that documents of Anamika Shukla, a teacher, posted in Badaut (in Baghpat) was used in 8 other (total 9) Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools. A total payment of Rs 12.24 lakh was made to them in six districts and the detailed probe is on,” Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told reporters here.

Besides Baghapat, documents of Shukla were used in KGBV in Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi, Aligarh, Raebareli, Allahabad, Saharanpur, Amedkar Nagar, he said.

“In many other places also the same document were used but in some schools the candidate did not join or absent at many places,” the minister said. In Kasganj, Etah a teacher who got the job with the same name was arrested when she came to resign, the minister said adding that original Anamika Shukla is still untraceable.

He said that a probe had started in March immediately after the matter came to the knowledge but due to lockdown schools were closed and mobiles were switched off due to which it could not take pace.

“We have Prerna digital framework on which all teachers have to give their details. A verification drive is on for over 5,000 teachers in all 846 KGBV, who have been asked to use their Aadhaar for the purpose,” he said.

The digital framework issues an alert when people with same details are found in other districts, he said, adding this matter came to light due to this system only.

There were media reports that claimed Shukla worked in 25 schools and drew a total salary of over Rs 1 crore in 13 months. There are allegations that she worked as a science teacher in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj and other places. KGBV teachers are appointed on contract and get Rs 30,000 pay and the recruitment is done at district level.

The minister said that 1701 teachers, who got jobs on fake documents were identified and sacked in the BJP regime and in future too they will get taken care of if they are involved in such acts.