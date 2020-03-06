e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPPCL JE Trainee Result 2020 declared

UPPCL JE Trainee Result 2020 declared

UPPCL JE Trainee Result 2020 declared. UPPCL has also released the cutoff marks for each category. Candidates can check the result and cutoff marks online at the official website.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 11:02 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPCL office in Noida
UPPCL office in Noida(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result of Junior Engineer Trainee Electrical recruitment exam on its official website.Candidates who have appeared for the UPPCL JE trainee exam 2019 can check their result on its official website at upenergy.in.

UPPCL has also released the cutoff marks for each category. Candidates can check the cutoff marks online at the official website.

The computer based test (CBT) was conducted by UPPCL on November 25 and 27, 2019. The document verification process was conducted on February 18 and 19, 2020.

How to check UPPCL JE result:

Visit the official website of UPPCL at upenergy .in

On the homepage, click on vacancy/ result tab on the top

Click on the link provided for UPPCL JE Trainee Result

A PDF File will open

Find your roll number

tags
top news
Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor
Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
The 7 strains of coronavirus and unknowns of Covid-19
The 7 strains of coronavirus and unknowns of Covid-19
CBI takes over probe in Rs 4,100 crore PF scam at UP Power Corp
CBI takes over probe in Rs 4,100 crore PF scam at UP Power Corp
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
Tata Motors asked to pay ₹3.5 lakh for misleading advertisement on mileage
Tata Motors asked to pay ₹3.5 lakh for misleading advertisement on mileage
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News