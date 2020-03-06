UPPCL JE Trainee Result 2020 declared

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 11:02 IST

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result of Junior Engineer Trainee Electrical recruitment exam on its official website.Candidates who have appeared for the UPPCL JE trainee exam 2019 can check their result on its official website at upenergy.in.

UPPCL has also released the cutoff marks for each category. Candidates can check the cutoff marks online at the official website.

The computer based test (CBT) was conducted by UPPCL on November 25 and 27, 2019. The document verification process was conducted on February 18 and 19, 2020.

How to check UPPCL JE result:

Visit the official website of UPPCL at upenergy .in

On the homepage, click on vacancy/ result tab on the top

Click on the link provided for UPPCL JE Trainee Result

A PDF File will open

Find your roll number