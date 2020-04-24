e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPPSC PCS Mains form submission date extended till May 15

UPPSC PCS Mains form submission date extended till May 15

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date to submit the hard copy of the PCS main examination form to the commission’s office up to May 15.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:36 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC
UPPSC
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date to submit the hard copy of the PCS main examination form to the commission’s office up to May 15.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the hard copy was March 26 that was extended up to April 19 due to the lockdown. Now, as the government has extended the lockdown from April 14 till May 3, the commission has decided to allow the candidates to submit the hard copy of PCS main exam till May 15.

Check official notice here

Meanwhile, UPPSC has postponed the PCS main examination and preliminary exams for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer due to the coronavirus outbreak. The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2019 was scheduled for April 20 and the UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam 2016 was scheduled for May 3, 2020.

top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
First version of Apple-Google contact tracing API to be available next week
First version of Apple-Google contact tracing API to be available next week
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News