UPPSC PCS Mains form submission date extended till May 15

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:36 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date to submit the hard copy of the PCS main examination form to the commission’s office up to May 15.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the hard copy was March 26 that was extended up to April 19 due to the lockdown. Now, as the government has extended the lockdown from April 14 till May 3, the commission has decided to allow the candidates to submit the hard copy of PCS main exam till May 15.

Check official notice here

Meanwhile, UPPSC has postponed the PCS main examination and preliminary exams for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer due to the coronavirus outbreak. The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2019 was scheduled for April 20 and the UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam 2016 was scheduled for May 3, 2020.