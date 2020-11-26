UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 328 vacancies for various posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:23 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 328 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Research Officer, UP Police Radio Service and Lecturer in various departments under the advertisement number 2/2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upssc.up.nic.in. The online application process began from November 24 and the last date to apply is December 21.

UPPSC Recruitment: Details of Vacancies

UP Police Radio Service - 2 Posts

Assistant Professor in Government degree Colleges of UP - 128 Posts

Assistant Architect in Public Works Department - 3 Posts

Assistant Professors in different specialities (General Recruitment) - 61 Posts

Lecturer in Government Homeopathic Medical College of the State - 130 Posts

Research Officer - 4 Posts

Educational Qualification:

UP Police Radio Service - Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electrical Engineering from any university established by law in India or equivalent Degree or Master’s Degree in Physics/Applied Physics in wireless communication as a compulsory subject from any university established by law in India or equivalent Degree and Working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script.

Assistant Professor in Government degree Colleges of UP - Candidates should have a good academic record (a minimum second division marks in relevant Bachelor’s Degree) with a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree.

Assistant Architect in Public Works Department - Candidates must have a bachelor degree in Architecture awarded by University established by the Act Parliament or State Legislature or equivalent.

Lecturer in Government Homeopathic Medical College of the State - Candidates must have post graduate qualification in Homoeopathy preferably in the concerned subject. The qualification shall be the one included in the Second Schedule of Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

Research Officer: A Post graduate degree in Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Mathematics, Statistics or Political Science from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by government as equivalent thereto

Check official notification

Direct link to apply