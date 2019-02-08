UPPSC RO/ ARO 2017 admit card for main exam released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for main exam of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment 2017 on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment exams will be held on February 17, 18, 20, 2019. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 11: 30 am and second shift will be held fom 2 to 5 pm.

Candidates who could not find their photograph on admit card will have to bring one original ID proof with its two photocopy and two passport size photo, otherwise they will be denied entry.

How to download UPPSC RO/ARO 2017 Main exam admit card:

Visit the UPPSC website at upssc.up.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to download RO/ARO 2017 Main exam admit card.

Key in your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code (provided on page) and submit.

The admit card will be displayed. Download and its print out.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 14:29 IST