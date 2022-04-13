UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022. The answer key is available on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The staff nurse examination was conducted on April 10, 2022 in the state.

The answer key has been released for four session- A, B, C and D. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key will be available on the official website till April 18 and candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by submitting documentary proof by April 19.

This recruitment drive will fill up 558 posts of Staff Nurse (Male) in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.